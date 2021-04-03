Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Southwest Airlines Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Southwest Airlines in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the airline will post earnings of ($1.97) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.93). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUV. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $62.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the airline’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the airline’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,393 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the airline’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.