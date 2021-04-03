Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Provident Financial Services in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

PFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

NYSE PFS opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.38. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,382,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,072,000 after purchasing an additional 302,699 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 161,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 27,460 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 345.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 73,323 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at $636,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

