Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Match AB (publ)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $480.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.63 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 72.37%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of SWMAY stock opened at $39.76 on Thursday. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.9036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.33%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

