Financial Review: National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) & AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) and AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

National Retail Properties has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares National Retail Properties and AvalonBay Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Retail Properties $670.49 million 11.84 $299.18 million $2.76 16.38 AvalonBay Communities $2.32 billion 11.22 $785.97 million $9.34 20.01

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than National Retail Properties. National Retail Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AvalonBay Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

National Retail Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. AvalonBay Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. National Retail Properties pays out 75.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AvalonBay Communities pays out 68.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Retail Properties has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and AvalonBay Communities has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. National Retail Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares National Retail Properties and AvalonBay Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Retail Properties 35.97% 6.09% 3.18% AvalonBay Communities 27.97% 6.02% 3.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of National Retail Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of National Retail Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for National Retail Properties and AvalonBay Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Retail Properties 0 4 2 0 2.33 AvalonBay Communities 2 8 4 0 2.14

National Retail Properties currently has a consensus price target of $41.83, suggesting a potential downside of 7.45%. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus price target of $176.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.83%. Given AvalonBay Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AvalonBay Communities is more favorable than National Retail Properties.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats National Retail Properties on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

