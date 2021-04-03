Financial Contrast: Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) vs. Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) and Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Dynatrace alerts:

This table compares Dynatrace and Rand Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatrace 12.75% 10.69% 5.09% Rand Worldwide N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Dynatrace and Rand Worldwide’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatrace $545.80 million 25.66 -$418.02 million ($0.53) -93.49 Rand Worldwide $116.42 million 4.18 $2.62 million N/A N/A

Rand Worldwide has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dynatrace.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of Dynatrace shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Dynatrace shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Rand Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dynatrace and Rand Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatrace 0 2 18 0 2.90 Rand Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dynatrace presently has a consensus target price of $56.20, indicating a potential upside of 13.42%. Given Dynatrace’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dynatrace is more favorable than Rand Worldwide.

Volatility & Risk

Dynatrace has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rand Worldwide has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dynatrace beats Rand Worldwide on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers. The company also provides Synthetic Classic, which offers customer experience, as well as is used to monitor application and application program interface availability and performance; and Network Application Monitoring that provides enterprise applications, network services, user experience, and application delivery across wide-area networks. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences. The company also offers implementation, consulting, and training services. Dynatrace, Inc. markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel, and software. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Dynatrace, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Rand Worldwide

Rand Worldwide, Inc. provides design automation and data management solutions for the manufacturing, building design, engineering, infrastructure, and facilities management markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in four divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand 3D, Enterprise Applications, and ASCENT Â- Center for Technical Knowledge. The company resells packaged design software, including Autodesk 2D and 3D computer aided design software for customers in the mechanical, architectural, and civil engineering sectors, as well as visualization and animation technology to companies in the media and entertainment industry; Autodesk data management software; and Archibus facilities management software for space planning, strategic planning, and lease/property administration. It also resells 3DExperience design software products; Leica 3D laser scanning equipment for the architectural, engineering, and construction sector; and ASCENT, a courseware for various engineering applications. In addition, the company offers professional services, including project-focused software implementations, software customization, data migration, computer aided design standards consulting, supplemental design staffing, drawing digitization, symbol library development, computational fluid dynamics analysis consulting, and thermal simulation, as well as training, technical support, and other consulting and professional services. It serves private companies, public corporations, government agencies, and educational institutions. Rand Worldwide, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.