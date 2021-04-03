Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.74

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.74 and last traded at C$7.71, with a volume of 10792 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXE shares. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target (up previously from C$6.50) on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extendicare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.28. The firm has a market cap of C$694.82 million and a PE ratio of 12.95.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$307.74 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.13%.

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

