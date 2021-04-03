Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Trading Up 13.3%

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS)’s share price was up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.70 and last traded at C$10.28. Approximately 123,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 131,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.07.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNS shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.73 million and a PE ratio of -15.05.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$477.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$466.31 million. As a group, analysts predict that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.67875 EPS for the current year.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

