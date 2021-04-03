Financial Contrast: Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) versus PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) and PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brightcove and PagSeguro Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove $184.46 million 4.63 -$21.90 million ($0.17) -125.24 PagSeguro Digital $1.39 billion 11.47 $346.04 million $1.08 44.94

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Brightcove. Brightcove is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PagSeguro Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.5% of Brightcove shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of PagSeguro Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Brightcove shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Brightcove and PagSeguro Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove 0 0 4 0 3.00 PagSeguro Digital 0 1 8 0 2.89

Brightcove presently has a consensus price target of $21.25, suggesting a potential downside of 0.19%. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus price target of $59.38, suggesting a potential upside of 22.35%. Given PagSeguro Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PagSeguro Digital is more favorable than Brightcove.

Profitability

This table compares Brightcove and PagSeguro Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove -7.61% -0.21% -0.08% PagSeguro Digital 21.01% 8.33% 8.95%

Risk & Volatility

Brightcove has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats Brightcove on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms. In addition, it provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; Player, a cloud-based service to create and manage video player experiences; and Ooyala, an online video platform. Further, the company offers Brightcove Beacon, an app that enables companies to deliver and launch over the top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; and Brightcove Campaign, an app that enables marketers to create video-driven marketing campaigns. Additionally, it provides account management, professional, support, and training services. The company serves media, sports, and entertainment companies, broadcasters, publishers, fashion and hospitality brands and corporations, faith-based institutions, e-commerce platforms, and hi-tech organizations; and governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations through direct sales, referral and channel partners, and resellers in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally, as well as sells its products online. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, and point of sale app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with acquirers and sub acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.

