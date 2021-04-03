UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Hits New 12-Month High at $76.98

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.98 and last traded at $76.64, with a volume of 244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.84.

UFPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.28.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

In other news, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $368,819.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,772 shares of company stock worth $4,457,698. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 47,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in UFP Industries by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 26.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

