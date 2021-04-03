Prudential (LON:PRU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,586.00

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,586 ($20.72) and last traded at GBX 1,540.50 ($20.13), with a volume of 6193707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,577.50 ($20.61).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,437 ($18.77) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,510.33 ($19.73).

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The firm has a market cap of £40.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,478.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,292.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

About Prudential (LON:PRU)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

