UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the February 28th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of UCB stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.95. UCB has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $68.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on UCB in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UCB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; and Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters.

