WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Up 42.5% in March

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the February 28th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WHGLY opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02. WH Group has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Packaged Meats, Fresh Pork, Hog Production, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen meat; and hog farming activities.

