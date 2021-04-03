Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Research Coverage Started at National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BLKLF. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLKLF opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. Blackline Safety has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $6.86.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

