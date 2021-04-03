Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assure Holdings Corp. works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services which support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Get Assure alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ARHH opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. Assure has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 million and a P/E ratio of -2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13.

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Assure will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assure (ARHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.