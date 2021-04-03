$361.53 Million in Sales Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to post $361.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $364.00 million and the lowest is $359.00 million. Kforce reported sales of $335.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

KFRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

KFRC stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.91. Kforce has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 39.15%.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $820,800.00. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $49,148.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,049 shares of company stock worth $3,274,405. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

