Danske Lowers Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) to Hold

Danske downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.26. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $32.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

