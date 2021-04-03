Credit Suisse Group Boosts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$12.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$12.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.27.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

TSE:HBM opened at C$9.11 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$2.40 and a 1 year high of C$10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.89 million. On average, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.62%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.