L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $73.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LB. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of L Brands from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Shares of LB opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. L Brands has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $64.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average is $42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of -79.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

