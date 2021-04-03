McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Lifted to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $230.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a b rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. McKesson has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.31.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $193.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.01 and a 200-day moving average of $172.50. McKesson has a 1-year low of $121.15 and a 1-year high of $198.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

