Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $78.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $73.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Welltower from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Welltower from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Welltower’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,817 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,256 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,595,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,213,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Welltower by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,058 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

