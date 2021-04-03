Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SHZHY opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20. Shenzhou International Group has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $25.61.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. The company also produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. In addition, it is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

