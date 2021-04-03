Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target Cut to $238.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $247.00 to $238.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ferrari currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $212.60.
Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $208.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.63 and its 200 day moving average is $203.14. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $134.24 and a 1 year high of $233.66.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $10,208,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ferrari by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,092,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ferrari by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ferrari by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
