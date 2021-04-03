Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target Cut to $238.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $247.00 to $238.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ferrari currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $212.60.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $208.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.63 and its 200 day moving average is $203.14. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $134.24 and a 1 year high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $10,208,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ferrari by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,092,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ferrari by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ferrari by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.