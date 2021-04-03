DA Davidson Weighs in on Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.26.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $55.41 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $60.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $723.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 14,503 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 46,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 123,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 36,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,966,592.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,210,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,354,249.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

