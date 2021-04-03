Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bank of Hawaii Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $91.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $164.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.07 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,814,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,332,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,058,000 after buying an additional 165,430 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 338.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 206,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after buying an additional 159,539 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after buying an additional 137,208 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.