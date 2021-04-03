Piper Sandler Comments on Varonis Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Varonis Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.32). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.67 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $71.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.67 to $76.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $53.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.46 and a 200 day moving average of $52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 401.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 32,708 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth $2,770,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 25,949.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 507,046 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth $879,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 58,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $11,009,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,635,863.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total value of $281,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,799 shares of company stock valued at $38,020,811 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.