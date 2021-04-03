Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TELUS Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TU. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of TU opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62. TELUS has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of TELUS by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,124,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $304,605,000 after buying an additional 1,438,018 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of TELUS by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,168,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,037,000 after buying an additional 1,617,564 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,959,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $157,599,000 after buying an additional 496,002 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of TELUS by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,224,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,466,000 after buying an additional 269,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $86,150,000 after buying an additional 226,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

