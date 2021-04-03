Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Boosted by Piper Sandler

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for City in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for City’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $83.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.34. City has a 1 year low of $53.06 and a 1 year high of $88.49. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.67.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,489,000 after acquiring an additional 21,739 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of City by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83,017 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of City by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,601,000 after acquiring an additional 26,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of City by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,940,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,959,000 after acquiring an additional 22,198 shares in the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $224,102.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,027.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $77,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at $687,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,107 shares of company stock worth $387,716 over the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

