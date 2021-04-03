Financial Survey: Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) versus Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) and Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Eledon Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories 0 0 4 0 3.00 Eledon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.61%. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 151.06%. Given Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eledon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories 8.23% 16.33% 10.79% Eledon Pharmaceuticals N/A -133.49% -30.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories $2.32 billion 4.50 $259.00 million $2.79 22.48 Eledon Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$16.01 million ($21.58) -0.54

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Eledon Pharmaceuticals. Eledon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories beats Eledon Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations. This segment also engages in the biologics business. The PSAI segment manufactures and markets active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, which are principal ingredients for finished pharmaceutical products. It also provides contract research services; and manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and steroids in accordance with the specific customer requirements. The Proprietary Products segment focuses on the research, development, and manufacture of differentiated formulations for dermatology and neurology therapeutic areas. The company also engages in developing therapies in the fields of oncology and inflammation. As of March 31, 2020, it had four late stage projects at various stages of development. The company's therapeutic categories primarily include gastro-intestinal, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, dermatology, oncology, respiratory, stomatology, urology, and nephrology. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Curis, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule antagonists; and partnership with Department of Biotechnology – Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council for Sputnik V vaccine clinical trials in India. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. The company's lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection). It also has a foam-based drug delivery technology OP0101 and OP0102 that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. The company was formerly known as Novus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2021. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.