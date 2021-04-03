Head to Head Analysis: Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) versus Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE)

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) and Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Mace Security International alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Mace Security International and Green Plains, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Plains 0 0 6 0 3.00

Green Plains has a consensus price target of $29.17, indicating a potential downside of 6.22%. Given Green Plains’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Green Plains is more favorable than Mace Security International.

Risk & Volatility

Mace Security International has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Plains has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.1% of Mace Security International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Green Plains shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Green Plains shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mace Security International and Green Plains’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mace Security International N/A N/A N/A Green Plains -4.51% -4.79% -2.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mace Security International and Green Plains’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mace Security International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Green Plains $2.42 billion 0.57 -$166.86 million ($3.71) -8.38

Mace Security International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Green Plains.

Summary

Green Plains beats Mace Security International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mace Security International

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells personal defense and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace, Tornado, and Vigilant brands. It also provides aerosol defense sprays for law enforcement and security professionals under the Take Down brand. The company distributes and supports its branded products and services through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce channels, and installation service providers. Mace Security International, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc. produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment engages in the grain procurement, handling, and storage activities; and commodity marketing business, which purchases, markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil, as well as grain, natural gas, and other commodities in various markets. This segment also provides grain drying and storage services to grain producers. The Food and Ingredients segment produces, trades in, and sells corn and soybean oil. The Partnership segment offers fuel storage and transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through 31 ethanol storage facilities; 6 fuel terminal facilities; and a fleet of approximately 2,480 leased railcars. The company was formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Green Plains Inc. in May 2014. Green Plains Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Mace Security International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mace Security International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.