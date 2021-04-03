Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.39 Million

Equities analysts predict that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will report $35.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.61 million to $36.17 million. Solar Capital reported sales of $32.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year sales of $151.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.77 million to $153.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $161.60 million, with estimates ranging from $160.83 million to $162.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.48 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLRC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.50) on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 25,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $486,652.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,303.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Solar Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 156,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Solar Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Solar Capital by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Solar Capital stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.00 and a beta of 1.25. Solar Capital has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

