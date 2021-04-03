Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.39 Million

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will report $35.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.61 million to $36.17 million. Solar Capital reported sales of $32.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year sales of $151.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.77 million to $153.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $161.60 million, with estimates ranging from $160.83 million to $162.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.48 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLRC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.50) on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 25,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $486,652.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,303.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Solar Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 156,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Solar Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Solar Capital by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Solar Capital stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.00 and a beta of 1.25. Solar Capital has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solar Capital (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.