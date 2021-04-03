Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) PT Raised to GBX 45 at Berenberg Bank

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 45 ($0.59) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TLW. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 13 ($0.17) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 23 ($0.30) to GBX 34 ($0.44) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tullow Oil has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 31.63 ($0.41).

Shares of LON:TLW opened at GBX 49.13 ($0.64) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 46.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £694.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 65.82 ($0.86). The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

