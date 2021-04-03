Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VBLT. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vascular Biogenics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.85.

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 61.77% and a negative net margin of 2,692.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 35,766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Recommended Story: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.