Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Cut to Neutral at Simmons

Simmons lowered shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Persimmon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Persimmon currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Persimmon stock opened at $85.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average of $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.54. Persimmon has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $87.00.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

