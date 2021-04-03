Truist Downgrades CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) to Hold

Truist lowered shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners restated a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

NYSE CNX opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 16.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 53.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 43,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.