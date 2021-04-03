Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BCUCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Brunello Cucinelli in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brunello Cucinelli in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Brunello Cucinelli stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.95. Brunello Cucinelli has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

