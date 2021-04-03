Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Down 21.0% in March

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADRNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average is $28.38.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is 50.52%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.