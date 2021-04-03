Short Interest in Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Increases By 35.9%

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,200 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the February 28th total of 171,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,332.0 days.

Altus Group stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. Altus Group has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.26.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Altus Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Altus Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Altus Group from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on Altus Group from $47.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Altus Group from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.08.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

