TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TRSSF has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on TerrAscend from $17.50 to $17.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TerrAscend from $12.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Beacon Securities boosted their price objective on TerrAscend to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on TerrAscend from $10.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Clarus Securities boosted their price objective on TerrAscend from $18.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. TerrAscend has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company provides physician consultations, patient education, and support programs. It also produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles, as well as operates retail dispensaries in California and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.