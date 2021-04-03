Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price target for the company.

URCCF opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30. Uranium Royalty has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $3.23.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company holds royalty interests in the Diabase property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

