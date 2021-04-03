Wacker Chemie’s (WKCMF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WKCMF has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $146.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.35. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of $49.76 and a 52-week high of $155.35.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

