Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.42 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.49. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $486.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $505.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.09.

Shares of CP opened at $385.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $205.26 and a one year high of $386.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $366.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.