Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Increased by Piper Sandler

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Community Trust Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTBI. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $797.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $53.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.65 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $10,615,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,512,000 after buying an additional 70,714 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,152,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,652,000 after buying an additional 19,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

