Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Bankers Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bankers Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Stephens lowered shares of Community Bankers Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of ESXB opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78. Community Bankers Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

In other news, EVP William E. Saunders, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $184,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 9,910 shares of company stock worth $76,030 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 302.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

