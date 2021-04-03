Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) PT Set at C$3.50 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) received a C$3.50 price objective from investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC raised Advantage Oil & Gas to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.67.

Shares of AAV opened at C$2.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.14. Advantage Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of C$1.43 and a twelve month high of C$3.01. The stock has a market cap of C$555.13 million and a PE ratio of -1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

