ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Increased to C$9.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.63.

ARX stock opened at C$8.02 on Wednesday. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$4.05 and a one year high of C$8.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a PE ratio of -5.17.

The firm also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.35%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

