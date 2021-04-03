AirBoss of America’s (BOS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at TD Securities

TD Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

TSE BOS opened at C$40.04 on Tuesday. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$9.20 and a 1 year high of C$41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 29.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.73.

In related news, Director Mary Matthews purchased 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$39.00 per share, with a total value of C$73,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 168,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,586,788. Insiders acquired a total of 8,290 shares of company stock worth $316,497 over the last quarter.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

