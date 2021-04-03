Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

ADRZY stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Andritz has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.53.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Andritz’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

