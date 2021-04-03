Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for FVCBankcorp, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FVCB)

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for FVCBankcorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.62 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

FVCB has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th.

FVCBankcorp stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.38. FVCBankcorp has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, Director Meena Krishnan acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $52,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,027 shares of company stock valued at $158,299. Insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 53,659 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 24,597 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

