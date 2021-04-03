Brokers Offer Predictions for James River Group Holdings, Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) – B. Riley raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of James River Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. B. Riley also issued estimates for James River Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

JRVR has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

JRVR stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. James River Group has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in James River Group by 169,900.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 84,950 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in James River Group in the third quarter worth about $797,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in James River Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in James River Group in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

