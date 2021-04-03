Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

NYSE:HOG opened at $39.96 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.85.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,665,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,511,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 301,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after buying an additional 44,789 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

